Pope Leo XIV gives his homily at the Mass for the Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul in the Vatican on June 29, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media.)

Pope Leo XIV warned against the risk of “falling into a rut, a routine, a tendency to follow the same old pastoral plans without experiencing interior renewal and a willingness to respond to new challenges” during his homily for the Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul.

Speaking in St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday, the pontiff said the two saints also challenge Catholics to think about the vitality of the faith.

“The two Apostles, however, can inspire us by the example of their openness to change, to new events, encounters and concrete situations in the life of their communities, and by their readiness to consider new approaches to evangelization in response to the problems and difficulties raised by our brothers and sisters in the faith,” the pope said.

Leo said the communion of the two apostles in the one confession of faith was the conclusion of a long journey on which each embraced the faith and lived out his apostolate in his own particular way.

“Their brotherhood in the Spirit did not erase their different backgrounds. Simon was a fisherman from Galilee, while Saul was highly educated and a member of the party of the Pharisees. Peter immediately left everything to follow the Lord, while Paul persecuted Christians before his life-changing encounter with the risen Christ. Peter preached mainly to the Jews, whereas Paul was driven to bring the Good News to the gentiles,” the pope said.

He also pointed out they didn’t always agree.

“As we know, the two were at odds over the proper way to deal with gentile converts, so much so that Paul tells us that, ‘when Cephas came to Antioch, I opposed him to his face, because he stood self-condemned’. At the Council of Jerusalem, the two Apostles would once more debate the issue,” Leo said.

“Dear friends, the history of Peter and Paul shows us that the communion to which the Lord calls us is a unison of voices and personalities that does not eliminate anyone’s freedom. Our patron saints followed different paths, had different ideas and at times argued with one another with evangelical frankness,” he continued.

“Yet this did not prevent them from living the concordia apostolorum, that is, a living communion in the Spirit, a fruitful harmony in diversity. As Saint Augustine remarks, ‘the feast of the two Apostles is celebrated on one day. They too were one. For although they were martyred on different days, they were one’,” the pope explained.

Leo said this relationship between Peter and Paul invites Catholics to reflect on the nature of ecclesial communion.

“Awakened by the inspiration of the Spirit, it unites differences and builds bridges of unity thanks to the rich variety of charisms, gifts and ministries. It is important that we learn to experience communion in this way — as unity within diversity — so that the various gifts, united in the one confession of faith, may advance the preaching of the Gospel,” the pope said.

“We are called to persevere along this path, following the example of Peter and Paul, since all of us need that kind of fraternity. The whole Church needs fraternity, which must be present in all of our relationships, whether between lay people and priests, priests and bishops, bishops and the pope,” Leo said.

He said every Christian must look at the question Jesus asked Peter in the Gospel of Matthew: “Who do you say that I am?”

“Every day, at every moment in history, we must always take this question to heart,” the pope said.

“If we want to keep our identity as Christians from being reduced to a relic of the past, as Pope Francis often reminded us, it is important to move beyond a tired and stagnant faith. We need to ask ourselves: Who is Jesus Christ for us today? What place does he occupy in our lives and in the life of the Church? How can we bear witness to this hope in our daily lives and proclaim it to those whom we meet?” Leo continued.

“Brothers and sisters, the exercise of a discernment born of these questions can enable our faith and the faith of the Church to be constantly renewed and to find new paths and new approaches to preaching the Gospel,” he said.

Leo also made special mention of the archbishops receiving their Pallium at the Mass. The new pope revived the the practice of the Bishop of Rome placing the Pallium on the archbishops, which had been changed by his predecessor Francis a decade ago.

“Dear brothers, this sign of the pastoral responsibility entrusted to you also expresses your communion with the Bishop of Rome, so that in the unity of the Catholic faith, each of you may build up that communion in your local Churches,” the pope said.

He also gave a greeting to the members of the Synod of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, many of whom he had met on Saturday.

“I you thank for your presence here and for your pastoral zeal. May the Lord grant peace to your people,” Leo said on Sunday.

