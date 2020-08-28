At RNC, nun lauds Trump for being pro-life

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Washington nun who is also a surgeon and retired U.S. Army officer says, “Donald Trump is the most pro-life President that this nation has ever had.”

Sister Deirdre “Dede” Byrne of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary focused her remarks Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention on abortion.

She says the president’s “belief in the sanctity of life transcends politics.”

While Trump has fully embraced a pro-life agenda, some people of faith — particularly more liberal ones — point to a broader view of the “pro-life” label in criticizing some of his policy proposals as inconsistent with that interpretation. For example, Trump’s administration has slashed the refugee admissions cap for the U.S. to historic lows, while also pursuing a policy of separating migrant families at the border.

Meanwhile, one of President Donald Trump’s most visible and vocal supporters says her boss’s empathy for the changes in her life portray the type of world she wants for her daughter.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday night during the Republican National Convention that Trump has supported her “both as a new mom and as an American with a preexisting condition.”

McEnany underwent a preventative mastectomy in 2018 after learning she carried a genetic mutation that enhanced her chances for breast cancer.

Despite claiming he has ensured that people with preexisting medical problems will always be covered by health insurance, Trump’s administration has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President Barack Obama’s health care law, which provides health insurance protections for people with preexisting medical problems.

McEnany, who has a 9-month-old child, said, “I want my daughter to grow up in President Donald Trump’s America.”