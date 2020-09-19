Catholic school principal fired for reporting abuse

(Credit: Pixabay.)

A former principal at a West Virginia Catholic high school has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against a diocese, alleging he was let go for reporting complaints of inappropriate contact involving a priest and for firing a football coach.

Former Parkersburg Catholic High School administrator John Golebiewski recently filed the lawsuit against the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston in Wood County, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported Friday.

The lawsuit alleged that the diocese placed Golebiewski on leave and breached his employment contract “in retaliation for his proper reports of wrongdoing toward the children under his care,” and to prevent an investigation into allegations of child abuse.

Golebiewski filed three misconduct reports with the diocese alleging Father John Rice inappropriately touched students over a yearlong period, beginning in 2018, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleged Golebiewski’s firing was tied to failing to renew football coach Lance Binegar’s contract after he reported the coach did not inform school officials that vaping devices were being used on a team bus.

Tim Bishop, a spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said it had no comment, the News and Sentinel reported. Binegar and Rice also had no comment, the newspaper said.

