Catholic schoolgirl killed after being hit by car crossing street to bus

Catholic schoolgirl killed after being hit by car crossing street to bus

(Credit: Pixabay.)

Authorities have identified a 7-year-old Kansas girl killed when she was hit by a car as she crossed a street to board her school bus.

ABILENE, Kansas — Authorities have identified a 7-year-old Kansas girl killed when she was hit by a car as she crossed a street to board her school bus.

Cecilia Graf, a first-grader at St. Andrew’s Catholic School in Abilene, was fatally hit by a car Wednesday morning, Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the bus was stopped with its flashing red lights on when a car driven by a 15-year-old high school student hit the girl, who died at an Abilene hospital.

No charges or citations had been announced in the case by Thursday morning.

The school said in a statement that it had activated its team of counselors to provide support for students, staff and families.

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2020 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo