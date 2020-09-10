Catholic schoolgirl killed after being hit by car crossing street to bus

ABILENE, Kansas — Authorities have identified a 7-year-old Kansas girl killed when she was hit by a car as she crossed a street to board her school bus.

Cecilia Graf, a first-grader at St. Andrew’s Catholic School in Abilene, was fatally hit by a car Wednesday morning, Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the bus was stopped with its flashing red lights on when a car driven by a 15-year-old high school student hit the girl, who died at an Abilene hospital.

No charges or citations had been announced in the case by Thursday morning.

The school said in a statement that it had activated its team of counselors to provide support for students, staff and families.