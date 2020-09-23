Investigators looking for man who set pews on fire at Catholic church

A man breaks into Incarnation Catholic Church in Town 'N Country, Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.)

Sheriff’s officials in Florida are looking for a man who was caught on security cameras breaking into a church and setting some pews on fire.

TAMPA, Florida — Sheriff's officials in Florida are looking for a man who was caught on security cameras breaking into a church and setting some pews on fire.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials said the shirtless, masked man broke into Incarnation Catholic Church in Town ‘N Country near Tampa on Friday night and poured flammable liquid onto three wooden pews before setting them on fire. The man then ran from the church, news outlets reported.

The suspect didn’t take anything from the church, officials said.

“Thank God we didn’t lose the church,” said Father Michael Cormier. “May this terrible act cause us to unify and to love one another more than ever.”

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the fire caused significant damage.

“While we are unsure of his motive, it is clear he has no respect for private property or a sacred place of worship,” the sheriff said. “We promise this church community we are doing everything we can to capture this suspect and ensure he is held accountable for his actions.”

Crux staff contributed to this report.

