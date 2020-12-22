Maine bishop calls on Catholics to try “different Christmas”

(Credit: Pixabay.)

The bishop of Maine’s Catholic diocese called on Catholics in the state to observe social distancing and other precautions this Christmas.

Bishop Robert Deeley said 2020 is a year for “a different Christmas” because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said he plans to stay home and celebrate live-streamed masses on Christmas morning at midnight and 10 a.m. this year.

Deeley said it’s a good year to “put more lights up outside the house but bring less people into the house.” He also encouraged the use of facial coverings in any gatherings that involve people from different households.

Deeley previously called on the state’s Catholics to use the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available to them.

