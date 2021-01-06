No indoor Masses in metro Tucson for 4 weeks due to COVID-19

No indoor Masses in metro Tucson for 4 weeks due to COVID-19

The chancery of the Diocese of Tucson, Ariz., is shown in this 2019 photo. (Credit: Michael Brown/Catholic Outlook via CNS.)

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Pima County, Catholic churches across metro Tucson are canceling indoor Mass for four weeks.

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Pima County, Catholic churches across metro Tucson are canceling indoor mass for four weeks.

Diocese of Tucson officials announced Tuesday that indoor mass celebrations and baptisms will be suspended starting Friday until Feb. 5.

They say masses can be held outdoors and pastors may request permission from the bishop to hold an indoor mass.

Diocese officials say funerals and weddings can be held indoors, but they will be limited to 25 people while baptisms will be limited to 10 people.

Gatherings before or after ceremonies will not be allowed on diocese property.

The diocese will hold a review on Feb. 1 to discuss any changes regarding the coronavirus pandemic before the suspension’s scheduled end.

