Ex-altar boy alleges church covered up his abuse by bishop

Ex-altar boy alleges church covered up his abuse by bishop

(Credit: Pixabay.)

A former altar boy who says he was sexually abused by a now deceased Catholic bishop has filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for the suffering he alleges was made worse by a church coverup.

PITTSFIELD, Massachusetts — A former altar boy who says he was sexually abused by a now deceased Catholic bishop has filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for the suffering he alleges was made worse by a church coverup.

The now grown man from Chicopee identified in court papers as John Doe alleges in the suit filed in Hampden Superior Court that Diocese of Springfield officials, including former Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, engaged in a coverup to protect the reputation of Bishop Christopher Weldon, The Berkshire Eagle reported Tuesday.

Weldon served as bishop from 1950 until 1977. He died in 1982.

Rozanski is now Archbishop of St. Louis.

Carolee McGrath, a diocese spokesperson, said the church does not comment on pending litigation.

An independent investigation found last year that allegations of child sexual abuse against Weldon were “unequivocally credible.”

The suit alleges that people who work or worked for the diocese played various roles in suppressing the man’s initial reports of abuse by Weldon and two other members of the clergy in the 1960s, starting when the child was 9. The coverup continued as late as 2019, the suit alleged.

The suit seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2021 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo