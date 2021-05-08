8 men ordained to Catholic priesthood in Boston

8 men ordained to Catholic priesthood in Boston

Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley of Boston is pictured before a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 28, 2018. (Credit: Paul Haring/CNS.)

Cardinal Seán O’Malley ordained eight men into the Catholic priesthood on Saturday.

BOSTON — Cardinal Seán O’Malley ordained eight men into the Catholic priesthood on Saturday.

Six priests were being ordained at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for the Archdiocese of Boston. Two priests were being ordained for the Diocese of Kumbakonam, India, but will serve in the Archdiocese of Boston for a period of time before returning to their home diocese, according to a statement from the archdiocese.

“As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, we are reminded of the dedicated priests who guided their parishes through the unprecedented challenges of the past year,” O’Malley said in a statement. “The priests we ordain this week will begin their ministry with the support of the people of God and confidence in the enduring presence of Christ. Our Archdiocese is blessed by their response to the Lord’s call to service.”

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Podcast:

Latest

Top

© 2021 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo