Vaccination clinic aimed at refugees, immigrants

A health care worker in New York City prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for a commuter in a subway station May 12, 2021. (Credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters via CNS.)

A vaccination clinic is targeting refugees and new immigrants, and aims to remove barriers to getting a dose.

Language support will be available and transportation is provided by Maine Association for New Americans for the clinic Monday outside of Catholic Charities Refugee & Immigration Services.

Though it’s aimed at “new Mainers,” the walk-in clinic is available to everyone who has not yet had the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

The clinic is sponsored by Catholic Charities, Northern Light Health and Hope Acts, which provides transitional housing for asylum seekers.

