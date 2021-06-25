Judge denies church’s bid to dismiss sex abuse lawsuit

Judge denies church’s bid to dismiss sex abuse lawsuit

Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski of Springfield, Mass., addresses the congregation alongside Lutheran Bishop Donald Kreiss, chair of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's ecumenical and interreligious relations committee, during a March 2, 2017, prayer service in Chicago. (Credit: Karen Callaway/Chicago Catholic via CNS.)

A Massachusetts Superior Court judge has denied a motion by the Catholic Diocese of Springfield to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a man who says he was sexually abused as a child in the 1960s by a bishop and two priests.

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — A Massachusetts Superior Court judge has denied a motion by the Catholic Diocese of Springfield to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a man who says he was sexually abused as a child in the 1960s by a bishop and two priests.

The suit, brought by a Chicopee man identified in court documents as John Doe, says the plaintiff was victimized twice, first as an altar boy when he was repeatedly raped by the clergymen, and again more recently when the church failed to respond properly to his reports of that abuse.

In a 13-page decision released earlier this month, the judge said while the First Amendment protects “the free exercise” of religion, that does not shield the diocese from claims that it tried to conceal sexual abuse, The Berkshire Eagle reported Thursday.

The suit names former Bishop Mitchell Rozanski and seven diocesan officials as defendants. Rozanski is now Archbishop of St. Louis.

An independent investigator last year found the Chicopee man’s claims of abuse to be “unequivocally credible,” prompting an apology from Rozanski.

Carolee McGrath, a spokesperson for the diocese, said it tries to reach settlements with survivors and will continue to do so in this case.

The defendants plan to appeal to the state Appeals Court.

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Podcast:

Latest

Top

© 2021 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo