BISMARCK, North Dakota — The University of Mary in Bismarck will get almost $4 million from the federal government to help prevent a landslide.

The Bismarck Tribune reported Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will award $3.9 million in hazard mitigation funds to the university.

One of the private Catholic school’s administrative buildings sits along a bluff that the Missouri River is eroding, creating the potential for a landslide. The university is planning a $5.2 million project to redirect water from the river into valleys and erect a retaining wall to support the land around the building.

The FEMA dollars will pay for most of the project, with the university supplying the remaining $1.3 million. Work is expected to being next spring.