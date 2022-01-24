SPARKS, Nevada — A historic church in Sparks designed by one of Nevada’s most prolific architects is facing demolition.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that a developer has obtained a demolition permit for the Immaculate Conception Church.

The church was built in 1932 by Frederick DeLongchamps, the architect credited with designing more than 500 buildings in Nevada including the State Capitol in Carson City.

The Catholic congregation that occupied the church for decades relocated in the early 2000s. In 2005, the Mount Sinai Assembly of God purchased the church but sold it in February 2021 to another congregation. They ended up selling it to Silverwing Development nine months later.

A spokesman for the developer declined to comment when reached by the newspaper.

The church is on the National Historic Register. However, that status doesn’t equate protection from demolition.

The permit expires in June.