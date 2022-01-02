Washington Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory sprinkles holy water to bless the Advent wreath during Mass at St. Matthew’s Cathedral Nov. 28, 2021, the first Sunday of Advent. (Credit: Andrew Biraj/Catholic Standard via CNS.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The cardinal who leads the Archdiocese of Washington has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The archdiocese said in a statement Friday that Cardinal Wilton Gregory is canceling his appearances at this weekend’s services.

“I am fully vaccinated and boosted,” the cardinal said in a statement. “I am experiencing no symptoms at this time and overall I feel quite well. Following my doctor’s guidance, I will now quarantine at home.”

The Archdiocese of Washington includes 655,000 Catholics in the city and in five surrounding Maryland counties.

Gregory said he took a rapid antigen test on Friday that was part of his pandemic routine.

“As the omicron variant of COVID sweeps through our area, I ask that you please continue to be extremely cautious: using appropriate facemasks, getting vaccinated and boosted, and following the guidance of our public health officials,” he said.

“We have learned in these past 21 months that we do better in this pandemic when we work together to care for one another,” the cardinal said.