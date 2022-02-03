A cemetery is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Pixabay.)

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania — Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after three nearby Catholic cemeteries were vandalized and swastikas were spray-painted on several headstones.

Officers were called to St. Benedict Cemetery in Plymouth Township early Thursday. They also found more swastikas on headstones at Old St. Matthew Cemetery in Conshohocken and at St. Matthew Cemetery in Whitemarsh Township.

It appeared the same paint was used.

According to Montgomery County officials, the majority of the graves in the cemeteries contain the remains of veterans. Many American flags were found trampled and flag holders were broken during the incident, the county said.

The county has provided free flag holders for veterans’ graves since the 1920s.

The cemeteries also contain the graves of Polish immigrants. Many of them fled the Nazis during World War II.

“We are shocked by this despicable act of cowardice on our community where symbols of hate desecrated graves and monuments,” the county’s board of commissioners said in a statement.

Police were reviewing surveillance camera footage and were pursing a possible lead on a potential suspect.