Auxiliary Bishop Paul R. Sanchez of Brooklyn, N.Y., celebrates Ash Wednesday Mass Feb. 17, 2021, at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in the Queens borough of New York City. The pope accepted his resignation March 30, 2022. Sanchez is 75, the age at which canon law requires bishops to turn in their resignation to the pope. (Credit: Gregory A. Shemitz/CNS.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Paul R. Sanchez of Brooklyn, New York, who currently is vicar for Queens.

He is 75, the age at which canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope.

His resignation was announced March 30 in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio.

A native of Brooklyn, Sanchez has been a Brooklyn auxiliary since 2012. He was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI and was ordained a bishop by Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio July 11, 2012.

Bishop Robert J. Brennan of Brooklyn said the now-retired prelate “has faithfully served God and his people throughout his ministry.”

“The Catholic community of Brooklyn and Queens is better because of Bishop Sanchez’s commitment to teaching the good news of Jesus Christ. I am grateful for his guidance, and very much appreciate his will to remain as a spiritual leader here in our diocese,” Brennan said in a statement.

In addition to his vicar duties, Sanchez has been pastor of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Forest Hills, New York, since 2012, and he will remain there as pastor.

“I give thanks to almighty God for his abundant grace and mercy throughout my almost 10 years as an auxiliary bishop and my 50 years as a priest. I am grateful to Popes Benedict and Francis, and to Bishops DiMarzio and Brennan for their prayers and support,” Sanchez said in a statement.

“Countless priests, religious men and women, faithful parishioners and my beloved family have inspired and accompanied me in my journey of faith. For all that has been, I say, thank you God. For all that will be, may God’s will be done,” he said.

Born Nov. 26, 1946, Sanchez earned a bachelor of arts from St. Bonaventure’s University, a master of arts from the University of Notre Dame, and a licentiate of sacred theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. He was ordained to the priesthood Dec. 17, 1971, at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Throughout his ministry, he was assigned to a number of parishes throughout the Brooklyn Diocese in both Brooklyn and Queens, the New York City boroughs that comprise the diocese. He has served at Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Forest Hills, St. Michael’s Parish in Flushing and St. Sebastian’s Parish in Woodside.

Sanchez also served as pastor at St. Agatha’s Parish in Brooklyn and at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Astoria, while also serving as administrator of St. Margaret Mary’s Parish in Long Island City.

He was named vicariate coordinator for the diocesan Liturgical Commission in January 1975. He also served as a member of Brooklyn’s diocesan priests’ council, a member of the diocesan team for ministry to priests, and a subcommittee member of the International Committee on English in the Liturgy.

In 1997, Sanchez was named a monsignor by St. John Paul II. He also has been an adjunct professor at St. John’s University in Queens and at the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception.