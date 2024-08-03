Listen

NEW YORK – In what the local bishop is calling a “devastating loss” for the community, the last Catholic health care system in central and northern Alabama will lose its Catholic identity this fall when its ownership is assumed by a secular university.

At the end of June, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) announced that its health system will assume ownership of Ascension St. Vincent’s Health System, which has operated in the northern and central part of the state since 1898. The deal is reportedly worth $450 million.

In a July statement on the transaction, Bishop Steven Raica of Birmingham said he was “deeply saddened” to receive the announcement of the transfer of ownership, noting that “it will be a devastating loss for our Catholic community, particularly to so many in our region who wish to receive care in facilities that adhere to Catholic faith and moral teaching.”

Raica also said he looks forward to discussions with UAB Health System’s leadership to ensure provisions for continued care of those in economic poverty and for the spiritual health of patients, their families, and caregivers. UAB did not respond to a Crux request for comment on the transaction, and specifically if it will retain Ascension St. Vincent’s Catholic mission in the continuing operations.

When asked by Crux if it had any discussions with UAB about maintaining the hospital’s Catholic mission, a spokesperson for Ascension acknowledged that “UAB Health System operations will not be affiliated with the Catholic Church” because it is a public hospital. The spokesperson noted, however, that St. Vincent’s “great tradition of serving all persons” will continue.

“While UAB Health System operations will not be affiliated with the Catholic Church, St. Vincent’s associates and caregivers should plan to continue their great tradition of serving all persons, with special attention to the poor and vulnerable, with holistic care that improves the health of individuals and the community,” the Ascension spokesperson said.

“It is worth noting that while UAB – as a public hospital – is not affiliated with a particular faith, they are committed to spiritual health and pastoral care,” the spokesperson continued. “They offer an interfaith chapel, and their professional, board-certified chaplains offer care and compassion for all people, specific to their faith and religious tradition.”

With the transaction UAB will acquire current Ascension St. Vincent’s services, facilities, caregivers and associates, which includes a statewide network of 17 hospitals. UAB and Ascension St. Vincent’s launched an alliance in 2020, and so the leadership of each view this transaction “as the natural next step to continue to expand access to sustainable care in Alabama,” according to a UAB news release.

Ascension St. Vincent’s System is part of a nation-wide Catholic institution – Ascension – that was established with the approval of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life in the Vatican, and therefore the transaction requires canonical approval.

Raica said he sees canonical reasons which would prevent the transaction.

“Because of the canonical status of Ascension Health, as Bishop of Birmingham in Alabama, I do not have any direct role in this decision,” Raica explained. “Nevertheless, while offering my opinion that there are no evident canonical reasons which would prevent this alienation from taking place, I have expressed my concerns about the wider impact that this transfer of ownership will have on the availability of Catholic healthcare in our area.”

Nationally, Ascension has 140 hospitals and 40 senior care facilities across 18 states and Washington, D.C. It is the nation’s largest Catholic nonprofit healthcare system. Ascension St. Vincent’s CEO and Ascension Senior Vice President Jason Alexander said the transaction best positions the hospital system to extend opportunities for patients to access a larger care network into the future.

“As part of our shared commitment to our patients, caregivers, associates and community, we have continued to discuss options to better deliver on our missions in an increasingly complex environment,” Alexander said. “It became clear that adding Ascension St. Vincent’s to UAB Health System’s network of owned hospitals – and combining and optimizing our collective strengths – is the solution to ensure that our community retains access to sustainable, high-quality healthcare.”

UAB Health System CEO Dawn Bulgarella, who also serves as CEO of UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance said with the transaction “patients will continue to have access to the healthcare services and providers they’ve come to trust, and ultimately gain access to a larger care network.”

Raica offered prayers for those impacted.

“My prayers during this time are with all of the dedicated physicians, nurses, staff, and administrators of the Ascension St. Vincent’s System in our diocese, as well as the patients whom they lovingly serve with the care of Christ, the Divine Physician,” Raica said.

