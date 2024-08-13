Cardinal Joseph Tobin, archbishop of Newark, New Jersey, speaks during an Oct. 10, 2023, press conference in Rome during the Synod of Bishops on Synodality. (Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA.)

NEW YORK – At a time of inflamed political rhetoric, where neither major party candidate fully represents Church teaching on the issues, Cardinal Joseph Tobin is reminding Catholics of their duty to actively participate in the political process.

“In this time of political uncertainty, it’s tempting to be cynical about the motivations and tactics of politicians and to want to disengage from politics, but in spite of what people often say, ‘politics’ is not a dirty word,” Tobin said. “In fact, as Pope Francis forcefully reminds us, committed Christians and faithful citizens need to participate actively in politics to ensure the common good.”

Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, New Jersey, made the comments in a recent letter to the faithful. In the letter, he acknowledges the threats America and the world faces, and poses the question: Is it really possible for the country to persist as a free society “that ensures liberty, justice, and equality for all?”

“I believe the answer is a resounding “Yes!” Tobin wrote in the letter, published August 9. “But to be successful, all citizens must have reasonable confidence in their political leadership, and they must engage in the political process in meaningful ways.”

The latest New York Times/Siena College polling numbers have Vice President Kamala Harris barely edging former-President Donald Trump to secure the presidency in November, although it’s still early. While neither of their policy positions completely align with Church teaching, Tobin emphasized the need for people to vote in accordance with their own situations.

“We have a duty to participate actively in the political process in accordance with our situations in life,” Tobin said. “This includes voting for candidates and policies that we truly believe, in good conscience, represent what is best for our nation, for its people, and for our relationships with other nations and the global community as a whole.”

“It always means working for peace, justice and equality in our local communities and in national and international affairs,” Tobin added.

In the letter, Tobin also quoted a 2023 statement from the American bishops that outlines the Church’s voting priorities. The part of the statement, titled the Role of the Church in American Political Life, that Tobin quoted highlights the “the truths that guide public life can be known by natural reason.”

“The truths that guide public life can be known by natural reason,” the statement reads. “The sanctity of human life, the equal dignity of all individuals, the obligation to protect the vulnerable, the nature and purposes of sex, marriage, and family—these are not exclusively ‘religious’ truths, but truths that all people of goodwill can come to know without the aid of revelation. Our Catholic faith sheds light on these truths, and so we have a duty to bring that light to our nation.”

Tobin also quotes a piece of Pope Francis’ encyclical Fratelli Tutti that shares a similar message that “if society is to have a future, it must respect the truth of our human dignity and submit to that truth… A society is noble and decent, not least for its support of the pursuit of truth and its adherence to the most basic of truths.”

Tobin’s letter also aligns with Pope Francis’ prayer intention for August, which is for political leaders.

“We pray that political leaders be at the service of their own people, working for integral human development and for the common good, especially caring for the poor and those who have lost their jobs,” read’s Pope Francis’s August prayer intention.”

Tobin’s letter closes with a further reminder that faithful citizens must participate in the political process, as well as denounce all forms of political and gun violence and the rhetoric that incites it. He calls for prayers from the Catholic community for the nation, and offers one himself.

“May the Holy Spirit of God, who enflames the hearts of God’s people with courage, wisdom and grace, empower us all to participate fully in the politics of our day, and may we act in good conscience for the betterment of all,” Tobin said.

