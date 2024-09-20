NEW YORK – After weeks of demonization of Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, the state’s Catholic bishops have together called for people to treat the migrants with respect and dignity, and for people to ignore the “unfounded gossip” that circulates online.

Springfield, a blue-collar city of about 50,000 people, has become a political football of late after viral social media claims that Haitian migrants were eating people’s pets. Former President Donald Trump latched onto the rumors in his Sept. 10 debate with Vice President Kamala Harris – as has his running mate J.D. Vance thereafter – to bemoan the Biden administration’s immigration record.

The situation has since gotten uglier.

City schools have received an excess of 30 bomb threats, which have all been determined to be hoaxes, but still prompted evacuations and created fear. Law enforcement is now sweeping all district school buildings before the school day begins. The city also canceled its annual CultureFest, scheduled for Sept. 27, because of security concerns.

“As the residents of Springfield, Ohio, struggle with violent threats and life disruptions fueled by unfettered social media posts, we exhort the Catholic faithful and all people of goodwill not to perpetuate ill will toward anyone involved based on unfounded gossip,” the Ohio Catholic bishops said in a September 19 statement. “Instead, we ask for prayers and support for all the people of Springfield as they integrate their new Haitian neighbors and build a better future together.”

City officials and police have both denied the claims that Haitian migrants have harmed people’s pets.

A recently updated Immigration FAQ page on the city of Springfield’s website states that there are about 12,000-15,000 migrants in the county who are there legally via a Temporary Protected Status designation from the federal government – a program that allows migrants from designated countries, predominantly those with untenable living situations, to reside legally in the United States for up to 18 months.

Current Temporary Protected Status is granted through February 3, 2026.

The Ohio bishops acknowledged that the influx of migrants to Springfield has not only led to safety concerns but caused a strain on the city’s resources. They applauded the community groups working to “advance the flourishing of Springfield, given the need to integrate newcomers into the social fabric.”

Further, the bishops called on people to treat the migrants with respect and dignity.

“Like all people, these Haitians should be afforded the respect and dignity that are theirs by right and allowed the ability to contribute to the common good,” the bishops said.

The statement is signed by 10 Ohio Catholic bishops: Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of Cincinnati, Bishop Edward Lohse of Steubenville, Bishop David Donnar of Youngstown, Bishop Edward Malesic and Auxiliary Bishop Michael Woost of Cleveland, Bishop John Michael Botean of the St. George Byzantine Catholic Diocese, Bishop Robert Pipta of the Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Parma, Bishop Bohdan Danylo of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of St. Josaphat in Parma, Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, and Bishop Earl Fernandes of Columbus.

That statement was published ahead of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees that the Church observes annually on the last Sunday of September. This year, the day falls on Sept. 29. In a separate Sept. 19 statement ahead of the day Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, the U.S. Bishops’ Conference Migration Committee Chair, called on people to respond to migrants with compassion.

“Pope Francis calls for solidarity with migrants, reminding us that their journeys mirror the biblical Exodus, with God as their guide and companion,” Seitz said. “He emphasizes that every encounter with migrants is an encounter with Christ, urging us to respond with compassion, recognizing their struggles as a reflection of our shared journey toward the Kingdom of Heaven.”

The Ohio bishops also had a message for the nation. They decried the partisanship and ideology that have divided the nation, and called on people to “turn to God and ask for eyes to see the infinite dignity of every person. They also noted that throughout history Catholic immigrants have come to the United States “seeking freedom to worship and raise their families.”

“Today, we witness newcomers to our dioceses who have escaped extreme violence and poverty and are seeking work to support themselves and their families,” the bishops said. “Some are Catholic, some are not, but all are welcome in our parishes, and all are individuals loved by God.”

Ohio’s episcopal leaders also argued that dialogue about immigration without “scapegoating groups of people for societal issues beyond their control” is possible if people remain true to their principles.

“The Catholic Church continues to pray and work in places of violence and economic despair so that individuals and families do not have to flee their homeland,” the Ohio bishops concluded. “In the meantime, let us reject a mindset of judging who belongs to our community and put on the mind of Christ to understand that God walks with all his people, especially those in need.”

