President Donald Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the United States has raised “urgent moral and human concerns,” according to Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a statement on Tuesday saying it is empowering federal agencies to “enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens—including murders and rapists—who have illegally come into our country.”

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense,” the statement says.

“The Biden-Harris Administration abused the humanitarian parole program to indiscriminately allow 1.5 million migrants to enter our country. This was all stopped on day one of the Trump Administration. This action will return the humanitarian parole program to its original purpose of looking at migrants on a case-by-case basis,” the DHS continues.

In his own statement, Seitz – whose Texas diocese sits on the border with Mexico – said he is “already seeing many drastic actions from the federal government related to immigration that deeply affect our local community and raise urgent moral and human concerns.”

“The end of the Department of Homeland Security’s sensitive locations policy strikes fear into the heart of our community, cynically layering a blanket of anxiety on families when they are worshiping God, seeking healthcare and dropping off and picking up children at school,” the bishop says.

“We have also seen the rapid and indiscriminate closure of the border to asylum seekers and the return of the ill-conceived Remain in Mexico policy, violating due process and restricting the few legal options available to the most vulnerable who knock on our door seeking compassion and aid,” Seitz continued.

The Remain in Mexico policy was established in 2019 during Trump’s first administration, and requires migrants seeking asylum in the United States to remain in Mexico until their U.S. immigration court date.

“I direct my words to our local immigrant community. Whatever your faith and wherever you come from, we make your anxieties and fears at this moment our own. We stand with you in this moment of family and personal crisis and pledge to you our solidarity, trusting that the Lord, Jesus Christ, will bring about good even from this moment of pain, and that this time of trial will be just a prelude to real reform, a reconciled society and justice for all those who are forced to migrate,” the bishop says.

“In response, the Diocese of El Paso will continue to educate our faithful on their rights, provide legal services and work with our community leaders to mitigate the damage of indiscriminate immigration enforcement. Through our Border Refugee Assistance Fund, in partnership with the Hope Border Institute, we are preparing to channel additional humanitarian aid to migrants stranded in our sister city of Ciudad Juarez,” Seitz says.

Juarez is the Mexican city across the border from El Paso.

Although Trump has been supported by Catholics for his policies on abortion and religious freedom, U.S. bishops have criticized him for his strong efforts to remove undocumented residents from the country.