In a new interview, Archbishop-designate Ronald Hicks spoke about how his upcoming in Chicago was similar to Pope Leo XVI.

He told Cardinal Timothy Dolan on “SiriusXM’s The Catholic Channel” the two men grew up in the south side of Chicago.

Pope Leo on Thursday named the fellow Chicagoan as the next archbishop of New York, after he had served as bishop of Joliet in Illinois from 2020.

“I grew up in a suburb called South Holland, which is right next door to a suburb called Dalton. And Dalton might not mean a lot to many people, but it happens to be the place where Pope Leo grew up. So our houses are about 14 blocks apart from each other,” Hicks said.

“Same neighborhood, same park, same swimming, pool, swim, neighboring parishes. And the neighboring parishes are right next door,” he said.

However, he admitted he didn’t really know then-Robert Prevost when you were growing up, since there is a 12-year age difference.

However, in the interview Dolan did ask him about one difference between the two men: Pope Leo is a White Sox baseball fan, while Hicks follows the Cubs.

“I tell the story in my family that when my brother and I were born, my father had two non-negotiables. For us, we’d be raised Catholic and we’d be Cub fans. So it’s in my father’s DNA and he’s passed that beautiful gift,” the archbishop-designate said.

“I think if you’re a fan, you stay a fan, you stay on your team. It’s like being Catholic. If you’re on the Catholic team, you’re Catholic. You prefer the Catholic Church,” he added.

Although there are two teams in Chicago, there is one thing that divides his hometown and his new city: What kind of pizza they eat.

“I understand that’s even more controversial, I guess, than my sports team,” Hicks said.

“I love to eat and I’ve never met a pizza I don’t like, you know, some are better than others, but I love it all. And I love these slices here in New York,” he told the station.

Hicks takes over after Dolan last week finalized a plan to establish a $300 million fund to compensate victims of sexual abuse who had sued the archdiocese.

“As a church, we can never rest in our efforts to prevent abuse, to protect children and to care for survivors,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“While this work is challenging, it’s difficult, it’s painful, I hope it will continue to help in the areas of accountability, transparency and healing,” he added.