Attendees participate in the annual Krewe of Muses parade during the Mardi Gras season on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in New Orleans. (Credit: Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP.)

NEW ORLEANS, La. — As the sun rose in New Orleans on Tuesday morning, rows of parade-goers already lined the street. People set up chairs, coolers, grills and ladders — offering a higher vantage point to catch the eye of float riders throwing glimmering plastic beads to revelers.

“Happy Mardi Gras,” yelled a marcher in the Half-Fast Walking Club krewe as he tossed a string of white pearly beads into a sea of raised hands.

Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, marks the climax and end of the weekslong Carnival season and a final chance for indulgence, feasting and revelry before the Christian Lent period of sacrifice and reflection. The joyous goodbye to Carnival always falls on the day before Ash Wednesday.

In Louisiana’s most populous city, which is world-famous for its Mardi Gras bash, people donned green, gold and purple outfits, with some opting for an abundance of sequins and others showing off homemade costumes.

As marching bands passed by, the music echoing through the city streets, people danced and cheered. Others sipped drinks, with many opting for adult concoctions on the day of celebration rather than the usual morning coffee.

Each parade has its signature “throws” — trinkets that include plastic beads, candy, doubloons, stuffed animals, cups and toys. Hand-decorated coconuts are the coveted item from the parade hosted by the Zulu Social Aide & Pleasure Club.

Sue Mennino was dressed in a white Egyptian-inspired costume, complete with a gold headpiece and translucent cape. Her face was embellished with glitter and electric blue eyeshadow.

“The world will be here tomorrow, but today is a day off and a time to party,” Mennino said.

The reveler and her husband, also donning a floor-length costume, have celebrated Carnival season for decades as residents of New Orleans. Their Fat Tuesday tradition is to walk through the French Quarter and admire people’s intricate and outrageous costumes.

Mennino said while she had lived in other states, including Florida and Massachusetts, the excitement and joy in New Orleans pulled her back to the Bayou State.

“Once you have experienced Mardi Gras, how do you not come back?” she said.

Carnival events are popular for their spectacular and enormous floats, and also the crafted outfits worn, such as Black masking Indians, whose beaded and bejeweled costumes are topped with feathered headdresses, or parade-goers walking the French Quarter in homemade costumes that capture the unique spirit of the Big Easy.

The good times will roll not just in New Orleans but all across the state, from exclusive balls to the Cajun French tradition of the Courir de Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday Run — a rural event in Central Louisiana featuring costumed participants performing, begging for ingredients and chasing live chickens to be cooked in a communal gumbo.

Parades are also held in other Gulf Coast cities such as Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida, and there are other world-renowned celebrations in Brazil and Europe.

One of the quirkiest is an international Pancake Day competition pitting the women of Liberal, Kansas, against the women of Olney, England. Pancakes are used because they were thought to be a good way for Christians to consume the fat they were supposed to give up during the 40 days before Easter.

Contestants must carry a pancake in a frying pan and flip the pancake at the beginning and end of the 415-yard race.