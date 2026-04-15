President Donald Trump hasn’t stopped his attacks against Pope Leo XIV on social media.

Trump posted a link to an X post by “KanekoaTheGreat” which attacked then-Cardinal Robert Prevost’s Twitter posts about social issues.

“Not Good!!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social, posting copies of the other Tweet.

“President Trump just shared my post exposing the Pope’s deleted tweets,” the Tweet says.

“Cardinal Robert Prevost’s politics sat somewhere between Rachel Maddow and The View. Now he’s Pope Leo XIV,” the statement continued.

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“KanekoaTheGreat” — an anonymous X handle known for peddling conspiracy theories and advertising a product to “Grow & Monetize Your X account” — had earlier claimed that before he became Pope Leo XIV, “Cardinal Robert Prevost was on Twitter trashing Trump, criticizing Vance, calling for open borders, promoting COVID vaccines, endorsing stricter gun control, and tweeting after George Floyd: ‘We need to hear more from leaders in the Church, to reject racism and seek justice’.”

He also pointed out that the account was deleted the day he was elected.

Then-Cardinal Prevost had shared a post by Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York – who himself had not been highly critical of Trump – saying his anti-immigration rhetoric was “problematic.”

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The future pope in 2018 had said, “There is nothing remotely Christian, American, or morally sensible about a policy that takes children away from their parents and warehouses them in cages. This is being carried out in our name, and the shame is on us all.”

He was Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru at the time.

“KanekoaTheGreat” posted a Tweet where then-Cardinal Prevost called on people to sign the Catholic Climate Petition, and areas where Prevost re-tweeted other people’s stories.

He also posted a copy of a National Catholic Reporter story saying JD Vance was wrong about ranking our love of others.

However, Prevost never addressed Trump directly.

Trump drew attention on Sunday by ranting against Pope Leo on his social media, and later defending his post to reporters twice.

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Vance spoke about the issue on Tuesday at the Turning Point USA meeting in Athens, Georgia.

“At the very least, it invites conversation,” said Vance, who recently wrote a book about his conversion to Catholicism as an adult.

Earlier, he spoke to Fox News about what Trump had said about the pope.

“It would be best for the Vatican to stick to matters of morality, to stick to matters of what’s going on in the Catholic church and let the president of the United States stick to dictating American public policy,” Vance told the network.