LEICESTER, United Kingdom – English Bishop John Sherrington, who heads the bishops’ conference on life issues, is concerned that proposed amendments in the British Parliament will liberalize the country’s abortion laws.

Four amendments have been submitted to the Criminal Justice Bill which relate to the protection of unborn babies and will be debated on May 15.

“I am deeply alarmed by two amendments to the same Bill, one of which is proposed by Dame Diana Johnson [a member of parliament] (New Clause 1). This amendment, if passed, will remove any legal protection for unborn babies when a woman seeks to bring about her own abortion at any stage of pregnancy,” the bishop said in a statement.

“A further danger presented by this amendment is that women could abort their own pregnancies at home through the use of abortion pills at any point in the pregnancy, which could seriously endanger a woman’s health and life. Moreover, the risks of coerced or forced abortion would only increase as the legal safeguards around abortion decrease,” Sherrington said.

He also questioned the second amendment by parliamentary member Stella Creasy, which includes proposals to decriminalise abortion up to the 24th week for any party involved and carries similar threats to pregnant women and their unborn babies.

“The Church recognises the struggle and trauma which may lead some pregnant women to consider an abortion. Such difficult situations require pastoral and medical care for vulnerable women in their time of need. When cases of illegal abortions are prosecuted, it is for the judge to decide the appropriate balance of justice and mercy for all involved,” the bishop said.

“Our current legislation provides some level of protection for pregnant mothers and unborn babies by keeping abortion within the criminal law. Relaxing abortion legislation further would be a tragic mistake for both mother and child,” he continued.

However, Sherrington said he was in favor of some of the proposed amendments.

“I support the amendment from Caroline Ansell MP (New Clause 15) that would reduce the abortion time limit to 22 weeks,” the bishop said in the statement, noting that as a result of advances in medical practices many babies can now survive, if born at 22 or 23 weeks’ gestation,” the bishop said.

“Likewise, I call on parliamentarians to support the amendment tabled by Sir Liam Fox MP (New Clause 41), which will bring an end to the situation whereby babies diagnosed with Down syndrome can be aborted up to birth. This would be a step towards ending the discrimination against babies diagnosed with a disability in our current abortion law,” he added.

Sherrington said that in England and Wales, both unborn child and pregnant mother deserve full protection under the law, since they are “some of the most vulnerable in our society.”

“I encourage people to contact their MPs to make their views clear on these amendments,” the bishop said.

