Newly elected leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) John Swinney delivers his acceptance speech at the Advanced Research Centre (ARC) of the Glasgow University, in Glasgow, Monday, May 6, 2024, after he was confirmed as the SNP’s new leader. (Credit: Jane Barlow/PA via AP.)

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – A decision by Scotland’s new First Minister to ditch the British nation’s ministry in charge of international development has been criticized by SCIAF, the leading Scottish Catholic international aid agency.

The Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development was abolished by new Scottish leader John Swinney, who took office on May 8, 2024.

SCIAF said it was “disappointed at the news” of the end of a role that had existed since 2012.

“Support for action on international development has never been more important given the scale of humanitarian emergencies the world faces – from the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza to the devastating famine across East Africa – to championing the need for long-term investment in helping people build livelihoods, protect their health and build a future through education,” said Lorraine Currie, the CEO of SCIAF.

“For almost 20 years, the Scottish Government has made a highly impactful and unique contribution to international development, impacting on millions of lives in some of the poorest communities in the world,” Currie said.

“At a time when the UK Government has rolled back in its commitments to international aid, the Scottish commitment has continued to enjoy cross party support in Holyrood [the Scottish ruling office],” she said.

“The First Minister should make sure that Scotland’s highly important contribution to international development, humanitarian relief and climate justice continues under his leadership. Every country has a part to play in helping the poorest and building a better world, and we hope his government will continue Scotland’s proud legacy of reaching out in solidarity across the world,” Currie continued.

“We look forward to working with Angus Robertson as Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs and the First Minister directly on these issues,” she said.

Jamie Livingstone, head of the charity Oxfam Scotland, said the world was living in “dangerous, fractious times with bloody conflicts raging, millions of people on the brink of starvation and a planet which is ablaze.”

“Humanitarian demands have skyrocketed while human rights face constant attack. At a time when global solidarity has never been more needed, the first minister’s decision to axe the dedicated ministerial position for International Development is deeply concerning,” he said.

“The first minister must now show there is no weakening of Scotland’s long-standing commitment to being a good global citizen, including by delivering the SNP’s manifesto promise to boost Scotland’s small, but valuable funding to the communities who need it most,” Livingstone added.

