Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three children killed in a knife attack during a Taylor Swift-themed event at a dance school on July 29, 2024, in Southport, England. (Credit: Family handout.)

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – Alice Aguiar was called “kind and caring” at a memorial service held for her at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Southport, England, on Tuesday afternoon.

The nine-year-old girl was murdered alongside Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, as they attended a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 in the town.

A 17-year-old man whose parents are from Africa was arrested for the murders, leading to anti-immigrant groups to hold protests across the country.

Cardiff-born Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, from Lancashire, has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 attempted murders and possession of a curved kitchen knife.

Father John Heneghan, parish priest of St. Marie and St. Patrick Catholic Churches in Southport, led the service. The nine-year-old’s parents, Sérgio and Alexandra, were at the church.

A speaker addressing the assembly on behalf of murdered girl’s parents said Alice was the “most beautiful, strongest girl in the world and I hope you know we love you from the bottom of our hearts.”

“Keep smiling and dancing with the girls,” she said. “We love you Alice, Your smile is extremely contagious and full of joy. You never fail to uplift everyone’s mood.”

A classmate of Alice also addressed the gathering.

“You will be in our hearts forever. You are the most kindest person in the world, and we know that you are the strongest girl we have ever met,” she said.

Alice’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday.

Speaking at the inquest hearing, senior coroner Julie Goulding said it is “impossible to adequately articulate the devastating lifelong effects the truly tragic events have had and will continue to have on the parents, families and friends of Elsie, Bebe and Alice who cruelly lost their young lives in such horrific circumstances.”

“The three young children were full of life and energy and will be missed beyond any description my woefully inadequate words may attempt to describe. I therefore offer my deepest condolences to Elsie’s, Bebe’s and Alice’s parents, families and friends and those heartfelt condolences of all of my staff here at the coroner’s court,” she said.

Riots started taking place across England after the stabbing deaths, involving racist and anti-immigration groups.

Government officials say more than 500 extra prison places will be available to help detain those arrested in the disorder across England and Northern Ireland.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said on Monday more than 370 people had been arrested since the unrest began last week – but also warned that figure was likely to grow.

Immigrants in the country have been terrified by the violence, including much of the country’s medical staff, who often come from other countries.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned alt-right groups planning London protests if they break the law, action will be taken against them, noting Muslim and minority ethnic communities feel “scared and fearful.”

“Acts of violence and disorder on the streets of London will not be tolerated and, if you commit a crime, you will be arrested and face the full force of the law”, he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Canon Paul Cummins, the Administrator for the Diocese of Plymouth, has called for everyone to turn away from violence and embrace peace and reconciliation.

“The Southwest of England has long been a place of welcome. Our beautiful countryside and wonderful coast have been havens of peace for generations. We have always welcomed the stranger and offered a place of sanctuary for those fleeing violence and discrimination,” he said.

“In the past few days in our diocese, we have witnessed scenes of disorder which have disturbed that peace and brought fear and anxiety to the streets of Weymouth and Plymouth. We appeal to everyone to turn away from violence and embrace peace and reconciliation. We reaffirm our solidarity with those of different faiths, races and cultures who have sought refuge in our diocese. This is your home,” Cummins continued.

“We are grateful for the work of our emergency services in ensuring the safety of all and for all those involved in creating communities of hope, not hate. Jesus tells us to ‘treat others as we would like them to treat us’. This is our hope. This is our prayer,” he said.

After the attack happened in July, Heneghan told The Irish Catholic he wants the Catholic community to respond to the shocking incident.

“Heartbreak is now turning to: how can we help? We need to respond as well as we can to anybody ‘s pain and suffering,” the Southport priest said.

“Heart speaks to heart, as Pope Benedict said years ago when he came to England. Words have a certain effect, but we communicate in so many other ways-a look of kindness on our faces, a tear in our eyes. That’s care and that’s prayer and that makes a real difference,” Heneghan told the newspaper.

“Our love, our care, our compassion can make a real difference to them and to so many others,” he said.

Follow Charles Collins on X: @CharlesinRome