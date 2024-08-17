Listen

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – A priest was stabbed outside army barracks in Galway, Ireland, in an attack that is not considered life-threatening but nevertheless has rocked the traditionally Catholic nation.

Reports indicate that Father Paul Murphy was attacked by a teenage boy, who was then restrained by soldiers and arrested. Officials are investigating if the attack was terror-related.

In a statement, the Irish Defence Forces said the soldiers on duty responded swiftly and appropriately to the immediate threat, using necessary force to ensure the safety of all personnel and to secure the area.

“This included the firing of live ammunition as Warning Shots. The assailant was promptly detained and handed over to An Garda Síochána [Ireland’s national police force] upon their arrival, and a full investigation into the incident is now being conducted by An Garda Síochána,” the statement said.

“The injured Defence Forces member [Father Murphy] received immediate first aid from Defence Forces personnel on duty before being transported to hospital for further treatment. We are relieved to report that while the victim’s injuries are serious, they are not life-threatening,” it continued.

“Our thoughts are with our injured comrade, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery. The well-being of our personnel is our utmost priority, and we will continue to support him during this time,” said Lieutenant General Seán Clancy.

“The swift and decisive response by our personnel last night was exemplary, and in keeping with the highest standards of the Defence Forces and our values. Their professionalism ensured that a dangerous situation was quickly brought under control, protecting the lives of others in the vicinity. There is no doubt that their actions were critical in preventing further harm or loss of life,” the general said.

In a post on Facebook, Murphy said: “Friends, thank you for your prayers, love, and concern. Sorry that I can’t reply to all messages and take all the calls coming my way. I’m doing okay; just awaiting surgery. All will be well.”

Alan Cheevers, a city counsellor for the region, praises the soldiers’ quick actions against the attack.

“Thank God Father Paul is going to make a full recovery,” he said.

“What we need to do now is allow the gardai to do their investigation. I’m not going to speculate on it because we don’t know the facts. I think that the details of the attack will come out over time about the motive behind it,” Cheevers said.

“I think knife crime is something we need to look at. We’ve seen it all over Europe and in the US it seems to be a rising trend so the department [of justice] needs to look at ways to reduce knife crime in the country,” he added.

Cheevers noted Murphy had served as a chaplain for around 12 years and is very much immersed in the community and said the local community uses the Garrison Church to go to Mass on a daily basis and at the weekend.

“That’s why this news this morning is shocking but everyone is glad to hear that his injuries are not life threatening and hopefully he’ll be out of hospital soon,” he said.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan Waterford & Lismore said he felt compelled to address the community “with both sorrow and resolve.”

“The stabbing that occurred at the Army Barracks has left us all in shock and mourning. It is essential to come together as a community during this difficult time,” he said.

“First and foremost, I unequivocally condemn this act of violence. Such behavior is unacceptable in any form and goes against the very tenets of our faith, which teaches us to love one another and to seek peace. Violence begets violence, and we must strive for understanding and compassion rather than resorting to harm,” Cullinan added.

“Our priest, who has dedicated his life to serving God and our community, is now facing an unimaginable ordeal. We are praying for his swift recovery and healing – both physically and spiritually. The Church stands firmly behind him during this challenging time. I urge all members of our congregation to keep him in their thoughts and prayers as he navigates through this painful experience,” the bishop said.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of unity within our community. We must come together not only to support our injured priest but also to foster an environment where such acts do not occur again. Let us engage in dialogue about how we can promote peace, understanding, and respect among all individuals, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs,” Cullinan continued.

I encourage everyone to join me in prayer – not only for our wounded priest but also for the individual responsible for this act. May they find redemption and may we all work towards healing the wounds that divide us. As we gather in prayer, let us remember that forgiveness is a powerful tool that can lead us toward reconciliation,” he said.

While we grapple with the emotions surrounding this tragic event, let us remain steadfast in our faith and commitment to one another. Together, we can overcome adversity through love, compassion, and understanding. May God bless us all during these trying times,” the bishop said.

Follow Charles Collins on X: @CharlesinRome