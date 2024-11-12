Monumental statue of Saint Patrick on hill Slieve Patrick in County Down in Northern Ireland. (Credit: Wikimedia.)

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – Persecuted religious minorities will be the focus when the tallest statue in Ireland of Saint Patrick will be illuminated Nov. 17-24.

The 32-foot statue on Slieve Patrick will be lit in red to mark what is described as the “Week of Witness” by the charity Aid to the Church in Need, Ireland (ACN Ireland). It is located in County Down in Northern Ireland.

Michael Kelly, Director of Public Affairs for Aid to the Church in Need Ireland, told Crux, “lighting the statue of Patrick is particularly important, given that from St Patrick a great nation of saints and scholars around and brought Catholicism all over the world.”

“And it was also to Patrick where the Irish turned during times of religious persecution to strengthen our resolve to cling to the faith that Patrick brough to us,” he added.

ACN supports 6,000 vulnerable communities in 140 countries.

The charity says red is the traditional color of martyrdom, and highlights the fact that one in seven Christians in the world live in an environment where they are persecuted or discriminated against because of their faith.

Bishop Alan McGuckian of Down and Connor will preside at the vigil Mass in St Patrik’s Church in Saul on Nov. 16 to inaugurate the lighting. The town is close to where the patron saint of Ireland established his first church almost 1,600 years ago.

As well as the statue of Saint Patrick, ACN says dozens of cathedrals and churches across the island of Ireland – including the iconic basilica at Knock Shrine – will be lit in red, either for the Week of Witness or on Red Wednesday, November 20.

“In the 21st century, you might be forgiven for assuming that religious tolerance and freedom are universally recognized and respected,” Kelly said.

“However, Christians across the globe continue to face varying degrees of persecution, discrimination, and hostility. While the nature and intensity of this mistreatment differs from region to region, the phenomenon remains disturbingly widespread, affecting millions of believers in both overt and subtle ways,” he added.

“Pope Francis has reminded us that one in seven Christians live in an environment where they are persecuted for their faith – that’s 360 million people, who are often forgotten,” Kelly said.

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) marks Red Wednesday every year, and this year it takes place on Nov. 20.

The Vatican-supported charity says in countries from Australia to Slovakia activities such as Masses, talks, livestreams, concerts and parliamentary discussions will be taking place throughout the week starting on Nov. 18.

ACN says events are intended to shed light on the worsening persecution Christians are suffering in many countries worldwide, as highlighted in ACN’s Persecuted and Forgotten? A Report on Christians oppressed for their Faith 2022-24, published last month.

