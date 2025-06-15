Listen

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – Marking Britain and Ireland’s “Day for Life,” Pope Leo XIV called everyone in society to “defend rather than undermine a civilization founded on authentic love and genuine compassion.”

The Day of Life is marked jointly by the Bishops’ Conferences of England and Wales, Scotland, and Ireland, and this year has the theme “Hope does not disappoint – finding meaning in suffering.”

The British parliament is currently looking at making assisted suicide legalized as well as decriminalizing abortion. The Republic of Ireland legalized abortion in 2018, and over 10,000 abortions took place in 2023.

The message says the theme of the Day for Life “seeks to draw people’s attention to how the mystery of suffering, so prevalent in the human condition, can be transformed by grace into an experience of the Lord’s presence, for God is always close to those who are suffering and guides us to appreciate the deeper meaning of life, in love and closeness.”

The statement, signed on behalf of the pontiff by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, says “His Holiness prays that, through our common witness to the God-given dignity of every person, without exception, and to the tender Christ-like accompaniment of the seriously ill, all in society will be encouraged to defend rather than undermine” genuine compassion.

“The Holy Father entrusts your efforts to the intercession of Our Lady of Good Counsel, and to all supporting this ‘Day of Life,’ he cordially imparts his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of fortitude, joy, and peace in the Risen Lord,” the statement says.

The message was sent to Archbishop John Sherrington of Liverpool, who is head of the Life office of the Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales.

The Assisted Dying Bill will next be debated on June 20 in the UK Parliament.

“The reasons for our opposition are clear; that any means of intending death is immoral, that vulnerable patients may be subject to coercion and pressure, that many healthcare workers will not have a right to conscientious objection and that it threatens the future of Catholic nursing homes and care homes, unless exemptions to the Bill are provided,” Sherrington said.

“What we want to offer into the debate, as Catholics, is that Jesus Christ is with us in the midst of our suffering. Now, I know that the non-believer will find that difficult, but perhaps it’s the implication that Christ is with us and the way that Christians support one another in suffering, particularly following the model of Jesus and the Good Samaritan, that can help us to be that presence of Christ to others in the midst of suffering,” the archbishop said in a statement.

