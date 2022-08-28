PITTSBURGH — Bishop David A. Zubik of Pittsburgh underwent successful spinal surgery early Aug. 22 at UPMC Mercy Hospital “to address continuing problems with collapsing disks,” according to a diocesan statement.

“According to his surgeon, everything went as planned. There were no complications,” the statement said, adding that the bishop “has a history of back problems.” This was his “fifth back surgery,” it said.

The diocese said the procedure requires an extended time of recovery, which will keep the 72-year-old prelate “from public appearances in the short term.”

“He will still be able to conduct the business of the diocese from his office at the diocesan pastoral center,” it added.

“We are grateful for the many prayers from the faithful for Bishop Zubik and his surgical team,” the diocese said.

Zubik has served as the Pittsburgh Diocese’s 12th bishop since 2007. Pope Benedict XVI named him to head the diocese July 18, 2007, and he was installed at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh Sept. 28, 2007.

He was consecrated a bishop April 6, 1997, at St. Paul Cathedral to serve as a Pittsburgh auxiliary bishop. On Oct. 10, 2003, St. John Paul II appointed him the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was installed Dec. 12, 2003.

Zubik currently serves on a number of committees and boards, including the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities; the USCCB’s Catholic-Jewish Dialogue; board of trustees of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington; board of directors of the Sister Thea Bowman Foundation; board of regents (chairman) of St. Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, Pennsylvania; and board of directors of St. Vincent College, Latrobe.