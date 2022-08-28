LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez Aug. 19 described a new residence in the city for homeless pregnant women and their children as a “beautiful work of compassion and care for our most vulnerable neighbors.”

He took part in the blessing of Harvest Home’s new Pico Home.

“It is with great joy that we witness the opening of Harvest Home’s second residence for homeless pregnant women and their children,” he said.

“Let us continue to pray for these women and their children and let us continue to commit ourselves to building a Los Angeles where every life is cherished and protected,” the archbishop added.

Harvest Home provides case management, therapy, parenting classes and more to homeless pregnant women who have nowhere else to turn.

“Each year, Harvest Home transforms the lives of up to 30 women and their families through its residential program,” said a news release about the organization.

The new residence is the 18-bedroom former St. Mary Magdalen Convent for Sisters of the Holy Faith and has been converted to serve up to 30 more women. The Los Angeles Archdiocese made the building available for the residence.

“Nearly 5,000 pregnant women experience homelessness each year. Harvest Home stands in the gap to provide vital housing and critical service to these pregnant women who are in crisis and have few options for housing and support,” said Sarah Wilson, executive director for Harvest Home.

“We are honored to open the Pico Home to triple our reach,” she said in statement. “Pregnant mothers are equipped and empowered with the tools they need to transition out of homelessness and create a flourishing future for their families that impacts generations to come.”

She said the organization was “incredibly grateful” to the archdiocese for making the former convent “available to bring this vision to life.”

“It’s a gift beyond what we could have ever imagined,” she added.