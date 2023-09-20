Listen

[Editor’s Note: Crux’s Managing Editor Charles Collins suffered a devastating stroke on May 8, and ever since has been in the hospital in the UK where he lives along with his wife Claire and his two boys. We’ve been running a GoFundMe campaign to help Charley and his family through this crisis, and we’re deeply grateful for the support of Crux readers.

Below is Charley’s latest update on his condition – as you will see, the news basically is good. One sign of that is today, for the first time since May 8, a news story appears on the Crux site authored by Charley. Significant challenges, however, remain. Thanks for your prayers, your good wishes, and your contributions to Charley’s recovery.]

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – I am slowly getting ready to go home. It looks like early October, although that isn’t certain until it happens.

I have been approved for various types of home care, and am looking forward to spending time with my family.

I am slowly walking more at the hospital, and they don’t even have to hold my hand constantly anymore. (They are still standing near me, since it seems if I fall and break my neck, the paperwork takes hours to complete.) My bed sore from being in a coma for 2 months and in a hospital bed for almost 5 months is slowly getting better, my catheter is gone (accidentally dislodged during a turn by a staff member, but the Lord works in mysterious ways), and the other medical issues are getting better enough to leave the hospital.

I am, of course, still a little scared. Staff have assured me of the efficiency of home support, and my body needs to get out of the bed you live in while hospitalized, but …

My family is in the process of buying and modifying a house, because our present rental isn’t suitable for, well, medically messed up folks. My wife will have to help me do simple things, like go to the bathroom (only upstairs at our current house, with the most annoyingly head-bashing staircase going upstairs.) And I am not an idiot: I will be the opposite of helpful when we make our move.

Still, with staff scheduled for home visits after I leave the hospital, I might actually end up being more active, as the ward I’m currently on is short staffed.

That being said, I am aware of the added pressure on my wife and kids. I am not completely healed, and even my boss will confirm I can be a pain to deal with, even without a “had a stroke and coma” card to play.

But I really do think I will improve at home, and am looking forward to it.

I would like to end this short update with a few notes of thanks.

First, and most importantly, I would like to thank my wife: I am alive because of you, and you are my rock, and I am truly sorry for making this year a struggle. I would like to thank John and the rest of the staff at Crux for their support; Chris Altieri and other old friends who did amazing things to assist my family; and a special word for the National Health Service, who have been treating me with professionalism and kindness since my stroke occurred in May.

Finally, I would again like to thank those who have supported my family financially and through prayer. I am lucky enough to be under the NHS, but this crisis is still creating financial strains on my family, especially in getting a home prepared to house my medical needs.

Your support is greatly appreciated.