Our fundraising campaign on behalf of Charley Collins, Crux’s managing editor, and his wife and two boys, continues to provide a critical lifeline for the family while Charley fights for his life in a UK hospital.

To date, we’ve raised nearly US $55,000 with more than 600 individual donations, for which we are endlessly grateful.

Because we know that people all over the world are praying for Charley and concerned about him, each Monday we’re carrying an update from Claire on his condition. Here’s the latest.

Thank you so much to those who have contacted us in concern for Charley recently. His progress has been steady but slow.

His heart rate is steady since that surgery. He’s off dialysis, and they are hoping to get him off the ventilator this week.

He has gone back to intensive care from the specialist cardiac intensive care, and, at the time of writing, has been off sedation for 48 hours and is starting to recover consciousness. Hopefully he’ll be breathing unsupported soon, and we can restart recovery from the stroke.

Thank you so much for your prayers, support and kind words.

Claire

Whether you’ve already given something or are discovering this need for the first time, we’re appealing for your help. Just as a reminder, even though the campaign is denominated in British pounds to make life easier for Claire, your credit card or bank account will automatically convert the amount you give into dollars or whatever currency you normally use.

Here’s the link again, and God bless you for whatever you can do.