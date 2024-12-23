Listen

In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Crux will follow a reduced publication schedule from Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, through Jan. 7, the day after the Feast of the Epiphany.

We’ll have coverage of breaking news and major papal events, but otherwise we will suspend our normal activities in order to give staff and contributors a well-deserved break.

Happy holidays, and thanks as ever for reading Crux!

(And, if you’re in the holiday spirit while reading this, please consider supporting Crux in the New Year! Even a small amount, maybe what you’d spend on cups of coffee next month, would make an enormous difference. Monthly donations are especially welcome, because they give us stability and help us plan.)

BTW, the tree above is from our apartment in Rome … so from Elise and I both (and our pugs, Augusto and Gelsomina), a merry and blessed Christmas!

John Allen