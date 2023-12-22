Listen

In the spirit of the season, Crux will take a break from publishing fresh content Dec. 24-26, in order to celebrate the Christmas holiday, and again from Dec. 31-Jan. 3, to ring in the New Year. The site will continue to be live over those dates, and all our previous content will be available. I’d like to take this occasion to wish a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all Crux staff, contributors and readers. Thanks for your undying support during 2023, and here’s to an even happier, healthier and more satisfying 2024.