Listen

[Editor’s Note: On Oct. 28, Crux published an article by Elise Ann Allen regarding a priest who was recently expelled from the Sodalitium of Christian Life, a movement based in Peru, in which she quotes two named sources accusing the priest of either sexual abuse or cover-up. In response, the priest in question, Fr. Jaime Baertl, submitted the following letter, which we are publishing in full. For the record, Crux stands by the story.]

Mr. John L. Allen, Jr.

Editor of Crux

Dear Mr. Allen:

I am writing you regarding the article published today by journalist Elise Ann Allen on your news agency under the headline “Peruvian priest ousted from order accused of sex abuse, coverup”.

First, it is important to state that Mrs. Elise Ann Allen sent me a request for clarification at 12:42 am (the early morning of today, Monday, October 28) as stated in the e-mail that I attach. Only this morning, when I woke up, did I see that message and found out that the article had already been published without waiting for my response. The publication of the article was done prematurely because it was absolutely impossible for me to clarify anything.

Regarding the accusations she points out, I have to say that both are totally false. First, what Martín Scheuch describes never happened with me and, second, it is not true that I covered up for Daniel Murguía.

I was spiritual counselor of Mr. Scheuch in 1979, when I was not yet a priest, and I have always treated him with absolute respect and propriety. It pains me to think that perhaps this could have happened to him with someone else. I’m convinced that he is confused. What he describes did not happen with me. This incident was investigated at my request in 2016, as Scheuch himself has stated, and I was found innocent because his story was considered implausible. I have never had any other accusation of this nature.

On the other hand, I was totally unaware of Murguia’s activities until he was arrested. Murguía was detained, prosecuted and then imprisoned for years by the criminal justice system in Peru. I never saw his computer. The circumstances in which he was arrested and the contents of his camera with incriminating evidence were enough to prosecute him. Murguía was expelled from the Sodalitium.

Finally, Mrs. Allen insinuates that I lie when, in the letter I address to the Apostolic Nunciature, I say that I have not been accused of sexual abuse. Such assertion deliberately misrepresents what I say in the letter: that the accusations I had to respond to in the investigation against me by the “Special Mission” never addressed sexual abuse of any kind. Mrs. Allen’s accusation has therefore been used with malice, injustice and with the intention of unfairly hurting my reputation and my priesthood. And I stand by that.

I therefore forcefully but most respectfully demand the publication of this letter of clarification.

Regards,

Fr. Jaime Baertl