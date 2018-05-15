Pope gives Chile’s bishops a text for three-day abuse summit

ROME – After the first meeting between Pope Francis and 34 Chilean bishops to talk about “extraordinary challenges [regarding] abuse of power, sexual [abuse] and [abuses] of conscience” facing the Chilean Church, on Tuesday the Vatican released a statement saying Francis had given the prelates a text to “pray and meditate” on.

“This afternoon the pope gave each of the bishops a text with some themes on which to meditate; from now on until the next meeting, a moment dedicated exclusively to meditation and prayer opens,” the short statement says.

The statement was released after the first meeting between the pope and the prelates came to an end. Having started at 4:00 pm local, it lasted for about two hours and took place in the auletta of the Paul VI Synod Hall, a room located in the hall where popes hold their weekly audiences during bad-weather months.

There will be three more meetings: one on Wednesday afternoon and two on Thursday.

RELATED: Pope Francis has taken a journey on Chile’s sex abuse crisis

The bishops were summoned to Rome by Pope Francis in a letter dated April 8. He penned it after receiving a report from Maltese Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Spanish priest Jordi Bertomeu. The pontiff had tasked them with looking into Bishop Juan Barros, who’s been accused of covering up for a pedophile priest.

Scicluna and Bertomeu presented a 2,300-page long report that led to Francis acknowledging that he’d made “serious errors.” He also asked three victims of Father Fernando Karadima, who’s been found guilty by the Vatican of sexually abusing minors, to come to Rome. They did so in late April.

At a press conference in Rome, survivors told journalist that the pope had admitted to having been “part of the problem.”

One of the survivors said Francis had told him, “I was part of the problem, I caused this, and I apologize to you.”

“Pope Francis formally asked us for forgiveness, in his own name and on behalf of the universal Church,” the three said in a statement released on Wednesday in Rome after their meetings with the pope.

The report Francis received from Scicluna and Bertomeu goes beyond Karadima, Barros and three bishops who were part of the priest’s inner circle. A source within the Chilean church told Crux in late April that even though Karadima was a “monster,” he’s not “the worst one.”

“Without taking an atom of importance away from it,” said Father Samuel Fernández, a second source, told Crux at the time, “[Karadima’s case] is not the only one, nor even the most serious one.”

Fernández, a former member of the parish once led by the pedophile priest, says he was a victim of Karadima’s abuse of power.

Some Chilean media have reported that Scicluna and Bertomeu are participating in the meetings. However, a Vatican source with knowledge of the issue told Crux that’s not the case, a photograph released Tuesday shows them absent. As was announced on Saturday, Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet, head of the Vatican’s Congregation for Bishops and of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America is taking part.

On Monday, two Chilean bishops participating in the meetings with Francis told reporters that they were going to “listen to the pope, to speak with him,” seeking the pontiff’s guidance.

Both avoided giving a direct response regarding possible resignations of Chilean bishops. Several of those on hand, including the former archbishop of Santiago, Cardinal Francisco Errazuriz, who seats in the pope’s C9, have been accused by survivors of having covered up abuse.

RELATED: Chile archbishop defends himself as pope’s summit opens

According to Bishop Fernando Ramos Pérez, the pope is “inviting us to live a moment of discernment with him. These meetings will be to evaluate, see the conclusions he’s reached, and see the best measures to move forth, that have to be made by the Holy Father.”

During his Tuesday morning Mass, ahead of the first meeting, the pope gave what could be interpreted as a sign of things to come, saying that bishops are called to “keep watch over the flock: you are bishops for your flock, to take care of it and not in order to advance your ecclesiastical career.”

He also said all bishops, including himself, should seek the “grace to be able to take our leave and step down” if this is the will of the Holy Spirit.

In some way, Francis said in his homily, Paul knew that he was going “towards trials, towards the cross.”

Paul’s decision to take his leave from the Church Elders at Ephesus to go to Jerusalem, Francis said, “is a decisive move, a move that reaches the heart, it’s also a move that shows us the pathway for every bishop when it’s time to take his leave and step down.”