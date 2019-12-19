 UN rapporteur praises pope for reform of abuse secrecy

UN rapporteur praises pope for reform of abuse secrecy

UN rapporteur praises pope for reform of abuse secrecy

Pope Francis meets with recently arrived refugees from the Greek island of Lesbos at the Vatican Dec. 19, 2019. (Credit: Stefano Dal Pozzolo/via CNS.)

The U.N. expert on child sexual abuse praised the Vatican’s decision to abolish the rule of “pontifical secret” for abuse cases and urged further reforms to ensure more justice for victims.

ROME — The U.N. expert on child sexual abuse praised the Vatican’s decision to abolish the rule of “pontifical secret” for abuse cases and urged further reforms to ensure more justice for victims.

The U.N. special rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children said Thursday that Pope Francis’s decision to make such cases subject to ordinary confidentiality in the Church was a “welcome and long-awaited step.”

Francis passed the law Tuesday, and Vatican officials said the move was designed to facilitate cooperation with civil law enforcement agencies, given it would deprive church leaders of using the pontifical secret as an excuse to withhold documentation.

“The Vatican should now take all necessary measures to ensure that justice and redress for victims around the world is delivered through prompt and thorough investigations that are subject to public scrutiny,” said the U.N. rapporteur, Maud de Boer-Buquicchio.

Special rapporteurs are part of the U.N. human rights council. The Holy See is a party to various U.N. human rights treaties, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

In 2014, the U.N. committee overseeing implementation of the convention harshly criticized the Vatican’s handling of abuse cases, saying its “code of silence” had fueled the scandal. It called for all abusers to be removed and for mandatory reporting of allegations to police. The Vatican has refused to make a mandatory reporting law, arguing that church officials could be persecuted in places where Catholics are a threatened minority.

De Boer-Buquicchio noted that in the wake of the 30th anniversary of the rights convention, it is “crucial for the Catholic Church to live up to its responsibilities, at every level of its hierarchy.”

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo