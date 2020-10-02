Pope tells new Swiss Guards that Christ stands beside them at all times

Pope tells new Swiss Guards that Christ stands beside them at all times

Pope Francis welcomes 38 recruits to the Swiss Guard Oct. 2, 2020, at the Vatican as well as their family members. The pope assured them that God always stands by their side, offering comfort and consolation. (Credit: CNS photo/Vatican Media.)

Meeting new recruits to the Swiss Guard, Pope Francis assured them that God always stands by their side, offering them comfort and consolation.

ROME — Meeting new recruits to the Swiss Guard, Pope Francis assured them that God always stands by their side, offering them comfort and consolation.

With the help of Christ and the Holy Spirit, “you will serenely face the obstacles and challenges of life,” he said in a private audience Oct. 2, welcoming 38 Catholic men from Switzerland who were to be sworn in as Swiss Guards Oct. 4.

Normally, the papal audience is held each year in early May, before a colorful swearing-in ceremony of new recruits, traditionally held May 6 to mark the date in 1527 when 147 Swiss Guards lost their lives defending Pope Clement VII in the Sack of Rome.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the audience and ceremony were postponed. To respect ongoing precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, only close family members of the new recruits were allowed to attend the Oct. 4 ceremony in the Vatican’s San Damaso courtyard.

At the Oct. 2 audience, which included the new recruits’ family members, Pope Francis recalled the courage of the guards who defended the pope during the Sack of Rome.

Today, he said, there is “the danger of a spiritual ‘plunder'” in which many young people are at risk of their souls being pillaged “when they pursue ideals and lifestyles that respond only to their desires or material needs.”

He asked the men to use well their time living in Rome and serving at the Vatican by experiencing the many cultural and spiritual riches available.

“The time you spend here is a unique moment in your life: may you live it with a spirit of fraternity, helping each other lead a life full of meaning and joyously Christian.”

“Do not forget that the Lord is always at your side. I sincerely hope you will always be aware of his consoling presence,” he said.

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2020 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo