Vatican Museums’ patrons offer online, inside look at collections

ROME — The Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums have launched an online subscription series of on-site interviews, live lectures and a Q&A “coffee hour” with experts to help supporters stay connected during the global pandemic.

Because so many visitors and patrons cannot travel during this time, “it’s important to bring the Vatican Museums to their homes to continue promoting, preserving and protecting one of the world’s oldest cultural institutions,” the patrons’ office said in a press statement Oct. 13.

Called the “Insiders Course,” the online program is a two-year (four-semester) “journey of faith and beauty,” taking those who register behind the scenes to hear about the history and mission of the museums, to see the papal apartments and learn more about the collections with high-definition tours, it said.

While the general public is invited to register for the courses, substantially reduced pricing was reserved to current patrons, whose chapter fees and donations provide financial support to restore and conserve specific architectural and artistic treasures connected with the Vatican and its museums.

People could choose just one or two semesters, which begin in mid-October, or the full two-year program. Those completing the full program will receive a certificate, which will be conferred during a special ceremony at the Vatican in 2022.

Online registration can be found at www.patronsvaticanmuseums.org.