Vatican announces theme for World Day of Migrants and Refugees

Myanmar migrants to be deported are pictured inside an immigration truck in Lumut, Malaysia, Feb. 23, 2021. The Vatican announced the theme for the next World Day of Migrants and Refugees: "Toward an ever wider 'we.'" The world day is celebrated Sept. 26, 2021. (Credit: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters via CNS.)

For the next World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Pope Francis wants Catholics to focus on greater communion and unity among all people.

For the next World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Pope Francis wants Catholics to focus on greater communion and unity among all people.

The Vatican celebration of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2021 will be Sept. 26 and the pope’s choice for a theme is: “Toward an ever wider ‘we,'” said a Feb. 27 statement from the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

The dicastery said the theme will be divided into six sub-themes and emphasizes “the importance of being attentive to the entire human family through an inclusive church that reaches out and is capable of creating communion in diversity.”

The world day will also focus on the “care of our common home, which translates into care of our common family” and becoming more open and welcoming to others, the Vatican said.

To prepare for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the dicastery said it would develop resources and a communication campaign to support the event.

The campaign includes “monthly multimedia aids, information material and reflections by theologians and experts that expand upon the theme and sub-themes chosen by the Holy Father,” the statement said.

