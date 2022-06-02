Cardinal-designate Arthur Roche, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments. (Credit: Paul Haring/CNS.)

ROME — Pope Francis has appointed new members of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments, including Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich.

The Vatican announced the appointments June 1.

The congregation, led by Cardinal-designate Arthur Roche, deals with regulating and promoting the liturgy and the sacraments, is responsible for the development and promulgation of liturgical books and reviews their translations.

The other members named include: Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life; Archbishop J. Augustine Di Noia, adjunct secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, who had also served as secretary of the worship congregation from 2009 to 2012; and Bishop David Douglas Crosby of Hamilton, Ontario.