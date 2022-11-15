Cardinal Wim Eijk, the Archbishop of Utrecht in The Netherlands, has asked for a papal encyclical warning against gender theory. The request was made in meetings with Vatican officials during the Dutch bishops ad limina visit in Rome.

“I have asked if it would not be good for the pope to issue an encyclical on gender thinking”, the cardinal said Wednesday evening at a press conference in Rome, Dutch newspapers Nederlands Dagblad and Katholiek Nieuwsblad report.

“Gender theory is being pushed in all kinds of organizations and we as a Church have not said that much about it,” Eijk said.

According to the cardinal, there is a need for an encyclical, an important papal document in which the teachings of the Church are explained and, if necessary, further developed.

The Dutch cardinal, who is a member of the Pontifical Academy for Life, has made similar statements in previous interviews. This latest request for a papal encyclical was officially lodged with Cardinal Kevin Farell, the prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.

The Dutch bishops met with pope Francis last week.