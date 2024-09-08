Pope Francis in Papua New Guinea Sept. 8, wearing a traditional headdress with feathers from the national bird, the bird of paradise. (Credit: Vatican Pool.)

PORT MORESBY – In one of Papua New Guinea’s most remote dioceses, Pope Francis arrived on Sunday bringing both spiritual and material comfort to people at the margins, some of whom live in communities so isolated they can only be reached by using a machete to hack a path through thick jungles.

On his 600-mile flight from the national capital of Port Morseby to Vanimo, the Vatican said the pontiff brought eight suitcases, each weighing around 65 pounds, containing food, medicine, toys and primary goods, as well as containers for the food which otherwise would risk rapid deterioration in the tropical climate. In addition, the pope also reportedly packed a few cassocks for altar servers.

On the spiritual level, the pontiff also brought a message of hope to a crowd estimated at roughly 20,000, exhorting faithful to spread God’s beauty and love wherever they go.

Speaking to members of the local church in the remote Diocese of Vanimo Sept. 8, Pope Francis called on each person to be a missionary in the places they live, bearing witness to Christ at home, at school, at work, and everywhere they go.

He urged them to do this “so that everywhere – in the forests, villages and cities – the beauty of the landscape is matched by the beauty of a community where people love one another.”

Doing this will help foster harmony and overcome divisions, whether they be personal or tribal, he said, saying it will also help “to drive out fear, superstition and magic from people’s hearts, to put an end to destructive behaviors such as violence, infidelity, exploitation, alcohol and drug abuse.”

Sorcery and dark magic are still common in Papua New Guinea, with some of those who practice them resorting to violence. On the other hand, those falsely accused of these practices can also face stigmatization and violence.

Destructive tendencies such as magic, violence, addiction and infidelity, the pope said, are “evils which imprison and take away the happiness of so many of our brothers and sisters, even in this country.”

“Let us remember that love is stronger than all this and its beauty can heal the world, because it has its roots in God. Let us spread and defend it, even when doing so may lead to misunderstandings and opposition,” he said.

Pope Francis flew to Vanimo, located in the northwestern Sandaun Province of Papua New Guinea, near the border with Indonesia, on Sunday after celebrating Mass in Port Moresby and holding a brief private meeting with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape.

In a greeting to the pope after his arrival to Vanimo, the local bishop, Francis Meli, called the pope’s presence in Vanimo, which marks the first time a pope has ever visited the area, a “milestone in fostering hope and unity, as well as love and harmony among cultures, ethnic groups, tribes, languages, and nations.”

“Your visit is a symbol of peace in a world marred by conflicts and wars, violence, especially gender violence, inequality, sorcery-related violence (SRV), climate change, white-collar crime, law and order problems,” he said.

Pope Francis heard the testimonies of four individuals in Vanimo, including Sister Jaisha Joseph, who represents six congregations of women religious in Vanimo. She highlighted their work in the areas of teaching, accompanying families, teaching life skills to children and young people, and caring for the poor, especially young girls.

Steven Abala, a catechist, spoke of his work as beautiful but sacrificial, working largely in remote areas to prepare people for the sacraments and assist with Sunday services, as it can be weeks or even months before a priest visits. He said challenges such as school fees, housing and healthcare force many catechists to leave, and more are needed.

Married couple David and Maria Kulo shared their experience of marriage and voicing hope that their testimony would inspire other young couples in the country to get married.

Maria Joseph, a 12-year-old girl who was born bow-legged, shared her experience of being assisted by the Lujan Center for Girls, run by a group of nuns from Argentina, and studying at the Holy Trinitarian Humanistic Junior High School, run by a group of Argentinian priests.

She said it was thanks to the sisters at the center that she not only received operations that allowed her to stand and walk straight, but also received the love of a family.

Pope Francis noted that missionaries first arrived to the area in the middle of the 19th century, and that since then, consecrated people, catechists and lay missionaries “have not stopped preaching the word of God and offering help to their brothers and sisters through pastoral care, education, healthcare and many other ways.”

They have persevered despite difficulties, he said, and as a result, churches, schools, hospitals, and missionary centers were established that continue to be of benefit to society.

Referring to the country’s natural beauty, the pope told Vanimo locals they are “experts in beauty here, because you are surrounded by it!”

“One cannot help but be amazed by the colors, sounds and scents, as well as the grandiose spectacle of nature bursting forth with life, all evoking the image of Eden!” he said, saying the beauty around them was given to them as “a sign and instrument” to allow them to “live united in harmony with him and with your brothers and sisters, respecting our common home and looking after one another.”

However, this beauty, he said, is secondary to “that which grows in us when we love one another.”

“Indeed, our mission is precisely to spread the beauty of the Gospel of Christ everywhere through loving God and our brothers and sisters,” he said, and noted that many catechists and missionaries travel long distances to reach remote communities, at times leaving their homes behind.

By doing this, the pope said, “You are doing something beautiful, and it is important that you are not left alone.”

“The entire community needs to support this effort, so that you can carry out your service serenely, especially when having to reconcile the demands of the mission with family responsibilities,” he said, pointing to the example of Blessed Peter To Rot, a husband, father and catechist.

Francis noted that when tourists come to Papua New Guinea, they often leave believing they have seen paradise, in reference to the country’s natural beauty.

“We know, however, that this is not the greatest treasure here. There is a more beautiful and fascinating treasure that is found in your hearts and that manifests itself in the charity with which you love each other,” he said.

During his meeting with faithful in Vanimo, the pope offered a consecration to Jesus through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, entrusting her with the work of missionaries and the people they serve.

The pope also prayed for the Diocese of Vanimo and for young people to have a desire for Christ, as well as for the strength of families and those living in the remote coast, river and bush areas.

