ROME – Pope Francis on Monday marked United States President Donald Trump’s inauguration to his second term in office by offering prayers for wisdom, strength in building democracy, and in efforts to promote peace.

In a Jan. 20 telegram, the pope said that on the occasion of Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States of America, “I offer cordial greetings and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom, strength and protection in the exercise of your high duties.”

“Inspired by your nation’s ideals of being a land of opportunity and welcome for all, it is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion,” he said.

With the world facing various challenges, including war and violent conflict, the pope asked that God would guide Trump’s efforts “in promoting peace and reconciliation among peoples.”

“With these sentiments, I invoke upon you, your family, and the beloved American people an abundance of divine blessings,” he said.

Trump was elected to a second term as president of the United States in November, potentially ushering in what some observers believe could be a second round of tension in the Vatican-US relationship, as the two men hold vastly different views on issues such as immigration, climate change, and engagement with China.

In February 2016, Francis was asked about Trump proposing a border wall between the United States and Mexico, with the pope responding, “Building walls instead of bridges is not Christian; this is not in the Gospel.”

“I’d just say that this man is not Christian if he said it this way,” he said, with Trump calling the pope’s remark “disgraceful.”

Speaking on Italian television program Che tempo che fa, Pope Francis used the same term to describe Trump’s mass deportation plan of swaths of undocumented migrants, labeling it a “disgrace.”

The two men hold various similarities, including their status as populist, anti-establishment leaders, and they also both back a peace process in Ukraine involving dialogue, which many observers say will result in major concessions to Russia.

It is not yet known when Trump’s first visit to Italy and the Vatican in his second presidential term will take place, but with war still raging in Ukraine and a tenuous ceasefire agreement being implemented in Gaza, it likely won’t be long before the two leaders meet in person.

