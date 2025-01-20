Displaced Palestinians leave parts of Khan Younis to go back to their homes in Rafah in the Gaza Strip on Jan. 19, 2025. (Credit: Jehad Alshrafi/AP.)

Pope Francis thanked the negotiators of the peace deal between Israel and Hamas in an interview on Sunday, saying, “Peace takes courage.”

Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari – three female Israelis – were exchanged for 90 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails on Monday.

Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking over 200 more as hostages.

Since that time, Israel has launched a war against Gaza, where the health minister says over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed.

A three-phase deal was negotiated last week by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, and 33 Israeli hostages and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are scheduled to be freed over the ceasefire’s 42-day first phase.

“On the truce I would like to thank, thank so much, the negotiators,” Francis told Italian television host Fabio Fazio during a conversation on Fazio’s Che Tempo Che Fa program on Sunday.

“Those people who are capable of mediating so that situations are resolved. The negotiators are good. I thank them so much for what they have done,” the pope said.

Francis told Fazio “the possibility is there” for a lasting peace in the Holy Land through negotiations.

“I also believe that it is the only solution. Some have the willingness, others do not,” said the pontiff.

“We must convince with that mild speaking that can convince. Peace is superior to war, always. Always!” Francis said.

To make peace, you can lose something several times, but you gain more with peace … Peace takes courage,” he continued.

The pope also spoke about another major conflict happening, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Ukraine suffered a full-scale invasion by Russia in 2022, after a limited support of separatists in the east of the country in 2014.

Fazio mentioned that in his latest book – “Hope: The Autobiography” – Francis criticized the weapons industry for its role in helping wars take place.

“It is true! It is true that the profits that the weapons factories make are great. But where does all this lead you? To destruction! And the world is also suffering from hunger. We must think about this. War always – always! – is a defeat and we must tell ourselves this,” the pope said.

In the past, Francis has drawn criticism for his call for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, with critics saying this would lead to a victory for Russia, who is the invader of another country. However, the pope defended his position, saying peace is always the better option.

“War is a defeat! Look at what is happening in Ukraine, look at Palestine, Israel: How they destroy things. It is sad!” Francis said.

He also added that war “is not inevitable.”

“Negotiations are very important. In the face of a crisis, as I said before, look for mediators who facilitate negotiations to make peace,” the pope said.

“Sometimes, not always, it is a very comfortable peace for us, but peace is always superior to war, always. Promote international negotiations that help the world avoid war. Always! Because war, let’s not forget, is always a defeat, whether we like it or not,” Francis said.

