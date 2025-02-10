Mass in Saint Peter’s Square for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel on Feb. 9, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media.)

Listen

On Sunday, Pope Francis noted the “great personal risk” taken by soldiers and law enforcement officers, thanking them for their service and praised them as “agents of security and freedom.”

The pope was speaking to pilgrim servicemen and servicewomen in Rome for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces on February 9, part of larger celebrations marking the Ordinary Jubilee Year, 2025.

Military service members from various branches, police, and other security personnel were among the participants in the Jubilee Mass in St. Peter’s Square. Pope Francis’s remarks came in the homily, most of which was read by his Master of Ceremonies, Archbishop Diego Ravelli, since Francis is still recovering from a bout of bronchitis.

The pope’s address came only a week after he told a group of Ukrainians that “War always destroys.” Francis has often condemned war, last year saying, “War itself is a crime against humanity.”

There was speculation Francis would make strong comments against armed conflict in his address to the Armed Forces Jubilee participants, but he instead offered praise and thanks for their spirit of sacrifice and dedicated service to genuine human goods.

“All of you have been entrusted with a lofty mission that embraces numerous aspects of social and political life,” Francis said, “defending our nations, maintaining security, upholding legality and justice.”

“You are present in penitentiaries and at the forefront of the fight against crime and the various forms of violence that threaten to disrupt the life of society,” Francis said. “I think too of all those engaged in relief work in the wake of natural disasters, the safeguarding of the environment, rescue efforts at sea, the protection of the vulnerable and the promotion of peace,” Francis also said.

“The Lord also asks you to do as he does: To see, to go aboard and to sit down. To see, because you are called to keep your eyes ever open, alert to threats to the common good, to dangers menacing the lives of your fellow citizens, and to environmental, social and political risks to which we are exposed,” he continues.

The pope’s said military personnel are “taking the part of the defenseless,” which “can serve as a lesson for all of us.”

“They teach us that goodness can prevail over everything. They teach us that justice, fairness and civic responsibility remain as necessary nowadays as ever. They teach us that we can create a more human, just and fraternal world, despite the opposing forces of evil,” Francis said.

The pope also spoke of the important role military chaplains play, saying their purpose is to serve God, not – “as has at times unfortunately happened in history – to bless perverse acts of war.”

“[Chaplains] are in your midst as the presence of Christ,” Francis said, “who desires to walk at your side, to offer you a listening and sympathetic ear, to encourage you to set out ever anew and to support you in your daily service.”

“As a source of moral and spiritual support, they accompany you at every step and help you to carry out your mission in the light of the Gospel and in the pursuit of the common good,” he added.

The pope thanked the pilgrims for protecting and “encourag[ing] us to stay our course.”

“At the same time,” he said, “I would encourage you never to lose sight of the purpose of your service and all your activity, which is to promote life, to save lives, to be a constant defender of life.”

Francis also called the participants to special vigilance over themselves as they pursue their vocations.

“Be vigilant against the temptation to cultivate a warlike spirit,” he said. “Be vigilant not to be taken in by the illusion of power and the roar of arms. Be vigilant lest you be poisoned by propaganda that instils hatred, divides the world into friends to be defended and foes to fight,” the pope said.

Francis called the participants rather to courageous witness: “[To] the love of God our Father, who wants us all to be brothers and sisters. Together, then, let us set out to be artisans of a new era of peace, justice and fraternity.”

After the Jubilee Mass, Francis told the soldiers “those who devote themselves to the military service of their country should regard themselves as the agents of security and freedom of peoples.”

He told them their service “is to be exercised only in self-defense, never to impose domination over other nations, always observing international conventions on conflict and, first and foremost, with sacred respect for life and creation.”

The pope also took the opportunity to asked the participants to pray for peace in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel and throughout the Middle East, Myanmar, Kivu in Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sudan, praying that “weapons be silent everywhere.”

Follow Charles Collins on X: @CharlesinRome