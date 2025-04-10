Pope Francis holds a private meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla of England at the Vatican on April 9, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media.)

ROME – After an official state visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla of England to the Vatican was postponed due to Pope Francis’s ongoing recovery from double pneumonia, the pontiff held a private meeting with the royal couple at the Vatican.

In an April 9 statement, the Vatican said that “Pope Francis met privately with their Majesties, King Charles and Queen Camilla, in the afternoon today.”

“In the course of the meeting, the pope was able to congratulate Their Majesties on the anniversary of their marriage and he reciprocated his wishes for His Majesty’s speedy recovery of health,” the Vatican said.

The meeting came as a surprise, as King Charles and Queen Camilla had been scheduled to make their first state visit to the Vatican April 8, however, Buckingham Palace announced March 25 that the visit had been postponed as doctors for the pope recommend “an extended period of rest and recuperation” following his 38-day hospitalization.

Pope Francis was hospitalized Feb. 14 for treatment of a complex respiratory infection and double pneumonia, having two close brushes with death before being discharged March 23. He is observing a two-month period of rest, however, he continues to work and has begun resuming some meetings.

The pope’s private meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla comes after he made a surprise appearance at the end of Mass in St. Peter’s Square for the Jubilee for the Sick and Healthcare Workers.

Following Wednesday’s private meeting between the pope and the royal couple, Buckingham Palace said later that day that the visit “was subject to the Pope’s health” and had only been confirmed that morning.

“The Holy Father issued an invitation to Their Majesties for a private audience, given the official State Visit was postponed,” the palace said, saying the King and Queen returned to the Villa Wolkonsky after their visit to parliament and changed outfits before going to the Vatican.

Attending the roughly 20-minute meeting was the main private secretary of Their Majesties, Sir Clive Alderton, as well as the Queen’s deputy private secretary, Mrs. Belinda Kim.

A private exchange of gifts took place, the palace said, and “the Pope took the opportunity to wish Their Majesties a happy anniversary,” as the visit coincided with their 20th wedding anniversary.

“Their Majesties were delighted The Pope was well enough to host them for a private meeting, and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person,” the palace said, saying, “Discussions about a Holy See State Visit continue.”

