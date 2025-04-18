Listen

ROME – Pope Francis despite technically observing a two-month period of rest after a 38 day hospitalization ventured out twice Thursday, once to greet hospital staff who cared for him, and once to greet prisoners amid Holy Week.

On Holy Thursday the pope, who usually visits a prison, or a center for migrants or the disabled, to celebrate Mass of the Lord’s Supper and wash the feet of inmates, paid a private visit to Rome’s Regina Coeli prison.

The facility is one of the city’s largest and most known prisons and is home to some 1,098 detainees.

Despite the Vatican’s repeated insistence that the pope continues to observe a doctor-mandated two-month period of rest after a 38-day hospitalization for a complex respiratory infection and double pneumonia, he visited Regina Coeli prison at 3p.m. local time on Holy Thursday.

Instead of celebrating Mass and washing the feet of inmates as usual, he instead spent about a half hour personally greeting around 70 inmates who regularly attend catechesis sessions and other activities organized by the prison chaplaincy.

He was greeted upon his arrival by the Director of the prison, Claudia Clementi, and other personnel, telling inmates afterward that, “Every year I like to do what Jesus did on Holy Thursday, washing the feet, in prison. This year I can’t do it, but I can and want to be close to you. I am praying for you and your families.”

After a brief moment of prayer, the pope greeted each one of the prisoners in the rotonda individually before leading those present in the praying of the Our Father and offering his blessing.

Speaking to journalists briefly upon his arrival, Pope Francis said that, “Every time I enter here I ask, why them and not me?”

Asked how he was doing, he jestingly replied, “Seated!” and when asked how he would personally live the Easter holiday, he said, “as I can.”

Francis spoke in a weak and raspy voice, but was able to speak complete sentences, marking a slight but steady improvement in his speech as he continues motor, respiratory and speech therapy following his hospitalization.

He appeared without his oxygen tank and remained without it throughout his entire outing to the Regina Coeli prison, which he lasted visited in 2018.

On Thursday morning he also met with around 70 staff members and personnel from the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, where he was hospitalized Feb. 14 for acute respiratory failure due to his infection, which turned into full-blown double pneumonia.

He thanked Gemelli staff and personnel for their work, saying, “thank you for everything you have done,” and encouraged them to “continue like this.”

Also on Thursday morning Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, prefect emeritus of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA), celebrated a Chrism Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in the pope’s place, blessing the holy oils that will be used in the church’s sacraments throughout the year.

Pope Francis is not scheduled to preside over any of his Holy Week liturgies but has delegated cardinals to lead the ceremonies in his place due to his ongoing health challenges and recovery.

Good Friday’s Passion Service inside St. Peter’s Basilica will be celebrated by Italian Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches, and the night time Via Crucis at Rome’s Colosseum will be led by Italian Cardinal Baldassare Reina, vicar of the Diocese of Rome.

Saturday night’s Easter Vigil will be presided over by Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, while Mass on Easter Sunday will be celebrated by Italian Cardinal Angelo Comastri, archpriest emeritus of St. Peter’s Basilica.

It is expected that even if Pope Francis is unable to deliver prepared remarks for his noontime Urbi et Orbi blessing and address, to the Church and to the world, on Easter Sunday after Mass, he will still make an appearance and offer a blessing.

