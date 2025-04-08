Pope Francis arrives in a wheelchair at the end of a Mass in St. Peter’s square at the Vatican Sunday, April 6, 2025, as part of the Jubilee for Sick and Healthcare Workers. (Credit: Vatican Media.)

ROME – Despite making a surprise public appearance over the weekend and resuming some work meetings, Pope Francis continues to observe a doctor-mandated time of rest and is still undergoing various therapies.

“Pope Francis continues his convalescence according to doctors’ orders,” the Vatican press office said Tuesday, following the pope’s public appearance during Mass Sunday.

Pope Francis Sunday, April 6, made a surprise visit to St. Peter’s Square at the end of a Mass for the Jubilee for the Sick and Healthcare Workers.

He came out in his wheelchair and was receiving oxygen through nasal tubes, but still managed to speak, telling faithful in a breathless and weak-sounding voice, “Happy Sunday to everyone, thank you so much!”

Accompanied by his personal nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, the pope prior to coming into the square went to confession in St. Peter’s Basilica and passed through the basilica’s holy door.

Francis joined Italian Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization and responsible for organizing the 2025 Jubilee of Hope, in giving the final blessing for the April 6 Mass closing the Jubilee for the Sick and Healthcare Workers.

He spent 38 days in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital after being admitted Feb. 14 for treatment of a complex respiratory infection and double pneumonia. He was discharged March 23, and was ordered by doctors to observe a two-month period of rest, avoiding groups and individuals from beyond his inner circle who could potentially expose him to new germs as he continues to fight the remnant of his respiratory infection.

According to the Vatican’s press office, the pope’s overall condition, including laboratory blood tests, remains “stable,” with slight improvements in terms of motor, respiratory and speech abilities, which they said were noticeable on Sunday.

Francis continues to receive high-flow oxygen therapy when necessary, mostly at night.

Despite continuing his convalescence, the pope, the Vatican said, continues to work and is in contact with the various dicasteries of the Roman Curia, receiving and reading documents.

He has also resumed meetings with some curial officials, meeting Monday with the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

There is still no information on how the various liturgies for Holy Week and Easter will be celebrated, particularly on whether the pope will be present, and who will celebrate the papal Masses at the main altar.

For several years Pope Francis, who is often confined to a wheelchair and is unable to stand for long periods of time due to chronic sciatica, has presided over his public liturgies from a chair set to the side, while a cardinal or aide celebrates from the main altar.

He has also for the past several years not been present in person for the late-night Good Friday Via Crucis at Rome’s Colosseum during Holy Week, opting to watch the live feed instead due to the risk to his health given the cold weather.

On Wednesday the text of the pope’s weekly general audience address, which has been prepared by the pope, will be put out for publication, as has been the case since he entered the hospital and has been unable to lead the event or give the speech himself.

